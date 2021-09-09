Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.63. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

