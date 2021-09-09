Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $568.21. 18,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.