Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.25. 337,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

