Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $297.89. 21,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.40. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

