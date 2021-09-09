Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,448. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

