Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,471 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,311,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock remained flat at $$22.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 141,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

