Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.