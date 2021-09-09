Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $19.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 322,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,483. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

