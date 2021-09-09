Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,051. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.