Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 356,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

