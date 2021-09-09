Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 7,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,036. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26.

