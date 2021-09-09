Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.78 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,235 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 606,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,128. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

