Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

RHS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.12. 5,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,290. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

