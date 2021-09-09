Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 1,556,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,801,086. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

