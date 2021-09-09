Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $650.35. 17,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.52. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.81, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.76 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.