Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.89. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.