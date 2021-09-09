Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,209 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $202.64. 117,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

