Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,684 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 403.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.79. 353,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

