Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 38,901 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,843. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

