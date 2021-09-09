Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 787 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $9.12 on Thursday, hitting $1,897.02. 12,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37,935.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,703.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,561.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

