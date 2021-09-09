Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.52. 207,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The firm has a market cap of $443.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.07. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

