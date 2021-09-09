Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $412.83. 357,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

