Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 874,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 299,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $72.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

