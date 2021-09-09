Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.38 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $41.57 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002861 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 127.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.