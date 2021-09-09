Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $53.26 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Exelixis worth $53,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 268,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,385. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

