Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.91% of Q2 worth $52,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.47. 2,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,697. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

