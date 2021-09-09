Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 37,141 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Papa John’s International worth $64,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,047. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

