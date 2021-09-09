SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $559.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 20800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

