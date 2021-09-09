Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 121,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,528. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

