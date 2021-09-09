Stipend 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $312.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $333,275.36 and $312.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,838.83 or 0.99946642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.29 or 0.00907501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.86 or 0.00452070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00317522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,709,594 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.