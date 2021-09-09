Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 9th (ADI, AVTR, BASE, BLD, CASY, CCEP, CLIR, COST, CRDF, DADA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 9th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Stephens from $74.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $91.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $302.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $446.00 to $481.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $436.00 to $474.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $460.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $440.00 to $473.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $302.00 to $343.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $700.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $790.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $850.00 to $775.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $289.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

