Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 9th (DSG, DSGX, ENEL, ENGI, EOAN, ESI, EZJ, FVI, IBE, INTA)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 9th:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$101.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.65 ($14.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$144.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

