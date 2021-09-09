Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 9th (DSG, DSGX, ENEL, ENGI, EOAN, ESI, EZJ, FVI, IBE, INTA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 9th:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$101.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)

had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.65 ($14.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$144.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

