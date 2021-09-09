Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gold Royalty Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GROY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 296,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,525. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

GROY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

