Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cardiff Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,186% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 289,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,155. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.