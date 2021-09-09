StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $379,198.84 and $15.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,719,143,855 coins and its circulating supply is 17,305,949,501 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

