Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.52)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $236.8-$238.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.90 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,410,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

