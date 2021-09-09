Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.