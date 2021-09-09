Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.3-$61.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 1,410,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.