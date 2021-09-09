Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.06. 427,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

