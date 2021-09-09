SUN (old) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00164559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

