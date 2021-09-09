SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.