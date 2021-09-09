Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.68. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,633 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.