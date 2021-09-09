Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 349,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

