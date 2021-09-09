SuperLauncher Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 23% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $170,541.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

