SureRemit (RMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,987.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $20,987.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00134785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.56 or 0.07396932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.27 or 1.00509594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00818352 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

