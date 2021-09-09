SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of SVB Financial Group worth $222,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $9.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $595.65. 5,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.03 and its 200 day moving average is $551.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

