Swarm Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.95 million and $13,232.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

