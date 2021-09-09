Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.99

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 298850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

