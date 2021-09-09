Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Swingby has a market cap of $18.29 million and $644,691.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00063197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00134184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,467,237 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.