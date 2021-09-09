Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of WEX worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.